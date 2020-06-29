Woman dies of corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: A woman died of coronavirus on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus patients had increased to 84, including two doctors, in the tehsil, revealed health officials here. The officials told that Shamim Bibi was under treatment at the DHQ Hospital where she died. She was earlier being treated at the THQ Hospital Burewala for the past one week but later she was shifted to the DHQ Hospital Vehari, they added.