Mon Jun 29, 2020
Woman axed to death

MIANWALI: A woman was axed to death for honour in the jurisdiction of Chaddro police station. According to police, Asjad Khan, 18, of Mondewala village suspected his father Mandoob Khan has illicit relations with their housemaid. On the day of incident, Asjad Khan and his brother Rehman Khan, 21, allegedly axed the housemaid to death. Police have registered a case against the accused.

