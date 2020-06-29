Police accused of torturing murder accused

NANKANA SAHIB: Relatives of an accused, who was arrested and later allegedly tortured by police, staged a demonstration on Railway Road on Saturday night. The protesters blocked the road and burnt tyres in protest.

Earlier, the Warburtton police arrested accused Asif Rehmani in a murder case. Later, the protesters alleged, Sadar Sangla Hill police SHO Rana Sajjad Akbar took Asif Rehmani with him for further investigation.

The protesters alleged that SHO Rana Sajjad Akbar tortured him brutally and later threw him in Warbutton area.

They also alleged that the SHO had demanded Rs 600,000 for the release of Asif. They alleged that Rana Sajjad Akbar later again tortured Asif for not giving him bribe. The protesters claimed that Rana Sajjad Akbar said that he did not torture Asif in fact Warbutton police SHO Abdul Khaliq tortured Asif Rehmani. The protesters said that Asif Rehmani was in critical condition in a private hospital. In the meantime, DSP circle Ghulam Rasool rushed to the spot of the protest but the protesters also attacked on him, which forced him to flee from the spot.

Later, DPO Ismailur Rahman Kharrak reached the spot along with heavy contingent of police and assured the protesters that justice would be provided to them. To it, the protesters dispersed.

Meanwhile, the DPO suspended Warburtton police SHO Abdul Khaliq and appointed sub-inspector Mujahid Malhi as new SHO of the police station.