Price-hike irks shoppers

LALAMUSA: Recent price-hike have irked shoppers to a greater extent especially in terms of the rise in prices of fruit and vegetables. Reportedly, shopkeepers and venders are selling their commodities ignoring official rate lists. Even the shopkeepers of small mohallas have started charging customers exorbitantly. According to locals, they have to buy substandard milk and curd. They said there are incidents when they found small stones in grams and pulses. They said they are not getting quality flour at shops and there is also scarcity of flour owing to smart lockdown imposed in certain localities.