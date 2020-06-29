Police lauded for arresting child’s killer

KASUR: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura region Shahid Javed Sunday lauded the Kasur police efforts in tracing and arresting the killer of an eight-year-old boy.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines, the RPO said the Kasur police under District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat arrested the killer of an eight-year-old boy, Muhammad Bota, who was assaulted sexually and then strangled. He said on June 15, 2020 the body of the boy was found in Nafees Colony and the police collected evidence and in a short space of time traced and arrested accused Waseem, who confessed to assaulting and killing the boy. The RPO said the Kasur police have also taken certain measures for the protection of children and launched an awareness drive in the wake of the Chunian tragedy. He said the police also reunited 151 children with their families.