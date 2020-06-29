Sugar mill owner, four others booked for stealing seized sugar bags

JHANG: Athara Hazari police booked a sugar mill management and its owner on the charge of stealing 7,200 sugar bags of 50kg which were in the custody of the district administration.

According to the FIR, revenue official of Rashidpur circle Wajid Ali informed the police that 7,200 sugar bags of 50kg were seized for non-payment of payment under the Land Revenue Act 1967 on the orders of the deputy commissioner in March 2020.

The applicant told the police that the sugar bags were kept in the custody of local revenue officials but the owner of the sugar mill along with his four employees allegedly stole the seized sugar bags.

On the complaint of the revenue officials, the police lodged an FIR under sections 379 and 188 of the PPC and started investigation.

Meanwhile, DPO Dr Ghias Gul gave cheques worth Rs1 million to the investigation officers posted in different police stations of the district for investigation expenditures. For this purpose, a special meeting was held at Police Lines in which the DPO directed the IOs to conclude investigations on merit and ensure justice to both the accused and the complainant without any fear and by rejecting all kinds of pressures.