SHO suspended for torturing woman

OKARA: DPO Umar Saeed Malik on Sunday suspended the Hujra Shah Moqeem police SHO on the charge of physically torturing a woman besides developing illicit relations with her. Reportedly, a woman gave an application to District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik in which she alleged that Anjum Zai, now posted as Hujra Shah Moqeem police SHO, was working as in charge of Kiosk Harrappa, Sahiwal district police, seven years ago. The applicant alleged that the SHO developed illicit relations with her by promising that he would contract marriage with her. The woman alleged that when she forced her to contract marriage with her, the accused SHO tied the woman with ropes and tortured her physically. After receiving the complaint, the DPO immediately suspended SHO Anjum Zia and made an inquiry team to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and submit the report within two days.