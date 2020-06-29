Kuwait Airways denies grounding Pakistani pilots or engineers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Kuwait’s official Kuwait Airways has denied stopping Pakistani pilots or engineers from work. According to reports in Arab media, Kuwait Airways said no Pakistani pilot is working with it. It said there is no truth in the news spread on the social media about grounding the Pakistani pilots. Kuwait Airways said there are only 13 Pakistani engineers in the company. It said the engineers were appointed after thorough checking of the educational documents and other abilities.