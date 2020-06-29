School terminates four teachers over harassment

LAHORE: Following strong reaction and criticism on social media about harassment allegations against some of its teachers, an elite school Sunday evening announced terminating four of its male teachers.

“I am aware that ignoring such situations can lead to a cycle of ongoing harassment and victimisation, something I would never allow on both a personal or professional level. I want to take this opportunity to assure all those students who have voiced their grievances that nothing will remain unresolved,” wrote the school’s director in a social media post while attaching copies of the termination letters.

The social media was abuzz about delayed action by the school management over serious allegations of sexual harassment.

Many individuals questioned as to why the school management failed to take action against the teachers when the issue was first brought to the notice of the management.

One of the four teachers had even shared some inappropriate photographs with some female students via mobile phone and this practice continued even after the students graduated from the school.

“It’s very disturbing what has been happening at the school and that it continued for a significant period of time.

If schools aren’t safe from harassment what kind of a depraved society are we turning into,” wrote one individual on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the school management also announced that none of the teachers whose employment contracts were terminated would be allowed continuing teaching or working in support staff positions at any of the school’s branches.