close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 29, 2020

Russian bounty offer to Taliban: Trump casts aspersions on newspaper report

Top Story

 
June 29, 2020

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump denied Sunday being briefed on intelligence that reportedly showed Russia had offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing US soldiers in Afghanistan. The report by the New York Times sparked renewed questions about Trump´s reluctance to confront Russia over behaviour that, if accurate, would represent a serious national security challenge.

Latest News

More From Top Story