Russian bounty offer to Taliban: Trump casts aspersions on newspaper report

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump denied Sunday being briefed on intelligence that reportedly showed Russia had offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing US soldiers in Afghanistan. The report by the New York Times sparked renewed questions about Trump´s reluctance to confront Russia over behaviour that, if accurate, would represent a serious national security challenge.