Ventilators made in Pakistan to be handed over to NDMA: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Sunday said that the first consignment of the ventilators made in Pakistan will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) this week. Congratulating the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) on this achievement in a tweet, he said three more designs are in the last phase of development. He said that Pakistan will be among those countries which manufacture

complex medical equipment. Fawad Hussain said that all these machines will be according to the European Union standards.