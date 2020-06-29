PM proud of his team for enforcing smart lockdown

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan credited his team for being among the first to enforce smart lockdowns across the country, hoping that with proper implementation of the measure, Pakistan will "see off the worst of this crisis".

The prime minister shared a Bloomberg article titled "'smart lockdowns" are the future in Europe" on Twitter, saying his "team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns".

"I am proud of it for helping me continue to navigate our country through the COVID-19 crisis. InshaAllah, from now onwards if we follow the SOPs, we will see off the worst of this crisis," he wrote. According to the report, the European Union countries are experimenting with new ways of dealing with coronavirus.

Germany, Portugal and Italy have all enforced selective or “smart” lockdowns, shutting down smaller regions in response to new outbreaks as opposed to bringing their entire countries to a halt.

"This approach is the only hope of returning to a more normal life as we wait for a vaccine," it added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The delegation included Zubaida Jalal, Ehsanullah Reki, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Israr Tareen and Rubina Irfan, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Also, a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The delegation included Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and MNA Saira Bano, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Separately, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, MNA, also called on the prime minister. Later, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to PM office media wing, the delegation included Syed Aminul Haq Minister for IT, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan MNA, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MNA, Kishwer Zehra MNA, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani MNA, Salahuddin MNA and Usama Qadri MNA.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Suri and PTI’s Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar were also present.

Separately, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Member of the National Assembly, also called on the prime minister.