Corona kills 83 more taking toll to 4,146

ISLAMABAD: The country Sunday reported 4,072 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide tally to 205,249 and casualties to 4,146 with addition of 83 more deaths in a single day.

According to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,072 new infections were detected after 25,013 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Over 1.2 million tests were conducted in the country, while 106,213 patients are undergoing treatment and 92,624 patients have recuperated.

A total of 80,446 cases were detected in Sindh, 74,202 in Punjab, 25,380 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,376 in Balochistan, 12,395 in Islamabad, 1,027 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,423 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related fatalities, 1,673 occurred in Punjab, 1,243 in Sindh, 914 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 114 in Balochistan, 122 in Islamabad, 24 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 28 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 74,202 in Punjab with the addition of 1,322 new infections.

The latest data was shared with the media by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

So far 38,499 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,722 Rawalpindi, 5,124 Multan, 4,848 Faisalabad, 2,707 Gujranwala, 1,967 Gujrat, 1,937 Sialkot, 1,230 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,204 Bahawalpur, 1,014 Rahim Yar Khan, 952 Sheikhupura, 900 Sargodha, 833 Muzaffargarh, 576 Sahiwal, 534 Hafizabad, 527 Kasur, 470 Toba Tek Singh, 411 Vehari, 379 Attock, 388 Jhelum, 372 Bahawalnagar, 338 Mianwali, 314 Layyah, 308 Nankana Sahib, 294 Lodhran, 279 Jhang, 271 Mandi Bahauddin, 253 Okara, 243 Khanewal, 241 Chiniot, 228 Bhakkar, 216 Narowal, 193 Khushab, 175 Rajanpur, 145 Pakpattan and 110 Chakwal.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, so far 477,107 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 74,202 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that 22,978 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 21,285 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group.

He said lowest number of cases, 1,319, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said that 25,162 patients have recovered and returned home, 1,673 died, while 47,367 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Sindh became the first province to report over 80,000 coronavirus cases after new cases were reported on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, in a series of tweets, said that within past 24 hours, 38 patients lost their lives to the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 1,269.

Balochistan reported 115 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths during the past 24 hours, according to the provincial health department's daily situation report.

With the new cases, the provincial tally has risen to 10,376 while the death toll has risen to 116.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 398 new confirmed cases (43 Int'l flights) were reported, taking the tally to 25,778. Eight more lives were lost (5 Peshawar, and 1 each in Buner, Hangu, Charsadda) taking the total to 922. As many as 199 patients recovered taking the tally to 12,348. A total of 145,410 tests have been conducted in KP so far.