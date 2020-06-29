Senior journalist suffers third theft at his Hayatabad house in less than a year

PESHAWAR: In less than a year, three thefts have occurred at the house of senior journalist Faizur Rahman in Hayatabad, but the police have yet to even identify the culprits.

The latest theft took place during the night of June 26-27 when the thieves stole a water pipe measuring more than 200 feet from his lawn. The thieves locked the door of the security guard from outside before committing the act and decamping.

Faizur Rahman retired as bureau chief of the news service, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and is now a columnist for the local Urdu daily, Aaj.

He has been pursuing the theft cases with the police, but to no avail. The first incident was a burglary at his house in Sector 3 in Hayatabad Phase 6 when his household goods, including television sets and watches, were taken away when Faizur Rahman and his family had gone to their village. The incident took place on July 31, 2019 and the First Information Report (FIR) was registered on August 2. Despite promises by the police officials, the incident is unresolved.

The second incident took place on May 15 this year when a water motor installed on the water tank in the lawn was stolen.

The police refused to register an FIR and instead mentioned the case in the “roznamcha” which is done to belittle the incident.

The police officials who visited Faizur Rahman’s house after the incident advised him that the height of the boundary wall of Hayatabad built to protect the posh town from thieves and trespassers living in the adjacent former tribal area of Khyber should be raised. This is strange as the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), which manages the affairs of Hayatabad, is supposed to raise the height of the boundary wall and improve security with the help of the police.

Another strange argument given by the police was that they cannot take action beyond the Hayatabad boundary wall as that area falls in the tribal area. The erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), which included Khyber Agency, were merged in Khyber Pakkhtunkhwa under a constitutional amendment more than two years ago.

The police force has been deployed in the newly merged districts and the police high-ups never tire of claiming that they have already made many achievements in extending the police laws and managed to reduce the incidents of all kinds of crime.