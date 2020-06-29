Nine arrested, drugs recovered

MARDAN: Police have arrested nine people including proclaimed offenders and narcotics dealers and also recovered drugs and weapons in operations in Mardan district.

A press release said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the police conducted operations in the limits of city, Par Hoti, Sheikh Maltoon Town, and Lundkhwar areas, arresting nine people including two proclaimed offenders and seven alleged drug dealers, including two inter-district drug smugglers. The drugs recovered included 5kg heroin, 3kg hashish and 4 liters of wine. Police also recovered 1 Kalashnikov rifle. Police recovered narcotics from the hidden compartments of the Chung Chi rickshaw.