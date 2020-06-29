Scorpion kills child as vaccine not available

GHALLANAI: A six-year-old child died of scorpion bite here on Sunday as Ghallanai District Hospital had no vaccine to treat him, sources said. The local sources said the wife and little son, Hamza, of one Irshad had been bitten by a scorpion at Khwajawas in Mian Mandi area of the Mohmand tribal district at night. Both the woman and the child were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital but there was no vaccine to treat such patients. Both were referred to the Lady Reading Hospital. The child died of the scorpion bite but his mother survived. Meanwhile, the local people demanded the Health Department authorities provide anti-venom vaccines at the Ghallanai District Headquarters Hospital as the snake and scorpion-bite cases are on the rise during summer.