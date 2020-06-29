Driver dies, another hurt as oil-tanker overturns

TOBA TEK SINGH: A driver of an oil tanker died while another sustained injuries when it overturned near Pirmahal Interchange on Sunday.

Reportedly, the oil tanker was on its way from Karachi when it overturned on the Motorway M-3 Lahore-Abdul Hakim Section. As a result, the tanker’s two drivers Moman Khan and Noor Muhammad, both residents of Lakki Marwat, were severely injured. They were rushed to the DHQ hospital where Moman Khan succumbed to his injuries while the condition of Noor Muhammad was also stated to be critical. The Motorway and local police sealed the area to avoid spreading of fire due to leakage of petrol.