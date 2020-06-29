Relatives say murder accused mentally unstable

CHARSADDA: The relatives of a man accused of killing a police official said that he was mentally unstable and the police should release him forthwith.

Speaking at a press conference, Arshad Iqbal and Amjad Ali said that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Khan Wali Shah and a civilian Imtiaz were killed during a raid in the limits of Mandani Police Station in June 2017.

They said that later the police declared the slain Imtiaz as a proclaimed offender and arrested his brother Iftikhar, who according to them, was not of sound mind. They alleged that the ASI was killed as a result of firing by one of the cops during the raid, who later fled the scene leaving behind his Kalashnikov.

However, they said that the police implicated Iftikhar, who was mentally unstable. They alleged the police took away weapons from their home during the raid. They said that the local people through a jirga handed over the Kalashnikov to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjad Khan.

They asked the chief justice of Pakistan to look into the case and provide justice to the bereaved family. When contacted, DSP Khalid Khan said that Iftikhar was wanted by the police in connection with the murder of the ASI, adding that the accused would be presented before a medical board for examination to determine his mental condition.