2 killed in road accident

HARIPUR: Two members of a family were killed and three others injured when a vehicle skidded off the Hazara Motorway near Shah Maqsood here on Sunday.

Sera-e-Saleh Police Station officials quoted injured persons as saying that a family from Muhallah Ilyasi Masjid Abbottabad was on the way to Islamabad when the vehicle fell into roadside gorge near Shah Maqsood inter-change.

As a result, two passengers were killed on the spot. The dead were identified as Sajid Khan and Waqas, sons of Sajjad.

The injured included Sajjad Ahmed, his son Bilal Ahmed and daughter Maria Bibi. The injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad.