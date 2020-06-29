Curtailed Haj compounds Saudi economic woes

RIYADH: Vacant religious sites. Abandoned pilgrim tents. Lifeless hotels. A stunning emptiness -- and fears of economic ruin -- haunt the usually bustling city of Makkah after Saudi authorities curtailed Haj over coronavirus.Islam´s holiest city usually hosts millions of pilgrims for the annual rite, but the kingdom has barred overseas visitors from this year´s event, scheduled for late July.

The Haj and Umrah together rake in some $12 billion, keeping the economy humming in Makkah, home to two million people and marble-bedecked skyscrapers towering over Islam´s most sacred sites.