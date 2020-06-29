Trump tweets video of supporter yelling ‘white power’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump Sunday shared a video of a stand-off between anti-Trump protesters and his supporters in which a man chants "white power" -- before deleting it amid an outcry.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump tweeted above the video clip. "The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall." The footage apparently shot in a Florida retirement community shows a man driving a golf-cart bearing "Trump 2020" and "America First" signs, being heckled by a roadside protester chanting "racist."

As they yell at each other, the driver repeatedly mouths the words "white power" with a raised fist. "White power! There you go, white power. Did you hear that?" the protester yells back at him.

Trump tweeted the video shortly after 7:30 am. But at 11 am it was no longer visible on his Twitter account. Trump has long been accused of fanning racial tensions, including during the nationwide reckoning over racial inequality triggered by the death-in-custody of African American George Floyd a month ago.

Infamously, after deadly violence pitted neo-Nazis against counter protesters in the Virginia city of Charlottesville in 2017, he declared there to be "very fine people on both sides."

The "Villages" video triggered an immediate backlash on social media, and Trump allies were pressed to defend it on the Sunday morning talk shows. The Republican Party´s only black senator, Tim Scott, interviewed on CNN´s "State of the Union," called the entire video "offensive." "We can play politics with it or we can´t. I´m not going to. I think it´s indefensible. We should take it down. That´s what I think."