Current govt most transparent one in history: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he regretfully remarked that opposition parties were moving forward with their corruption saving agenda.

He maintained that the nation had not forgotten massive corruption being committed in the previous tenures and corrupt elements were not only culprits of the country but also of the nation.

He said that the negative attitude of opposition parties during the current critical situation was highly lamentable and condemnable. The chief minister appreciated that Prime Minister Imran Khan took timely collective decisions to cope with coronavirus.

He highlighted that seriously affected areas owing to coronavirus had been sealed so as to impede its spread and said that positive results were coming to surface due to enforcing implementation on recent restrictions.

Usman Buzdar stressed that safety of people was in implementing SOPs regarding coronavirus and urged that they must wear masks at the time of going out of their houses.

He emphasized that cooperation of the citizens was inevitable to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He outlined that severely affected areas due to coronavirus would be sealed in future also.

The CM apprised that corona testing capacity had reached 12 thousand on daily basis and the number of high dependency units had been increased in the hospitals of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and other cities.