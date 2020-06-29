Rs36m approved for water supply

Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs36 million funds to lay pipelines for supply of potable water to almost half of the city. “Water scarcity is a chronic issue but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has released Rs36 million funds to lay pipelines for the supply of water from a fresh source to people,” Swati told reporters here on Sunday. He said the main reason behind water shortage was because underground water level had dropped drastically in the city and its suburbs and Khatta water supply scheme had also gone dry. He said that initially people of Upper and Lower Channia and its adjoining localities would be supplied with water.

“We have already signed an agreement with Saudi Arabian government that would give Rs4 billion for gravity flow mega water supply scheme, which would address water scarcity issue here permanently,” said Swati.