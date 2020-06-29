Traders demand end to power outages

MANSEHRA: The traders union has threatened to observe a shutter-down strike if Peshawar Electricity Supply Company doesn’t stop frequent power outages and low voltage in the city and its suburbs.

“Our city and its suburbs are among areas where electricity traffic’s monthly recovery is over 99 percent but even then Pesco observes load-shedding, causing inconvenience to people,” said Fayyaz Solaria a, a leader of traders. Flanked by a group of traders, he said the business community was already suffering the brunt of lockdown trigged by coronavirus but frequent suspension of electricity and low voltage issue increased their agonies and hardships. “There is scorching summer and people, particularly women and children and elderly people, can’t sleep at night because of power outages,” he added. He warned that if current spate of loadshedding was not brought to an end, they would observe shutter-down strike and stage streets.