Sherpao urges govt to facilitate Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday asked the government to facilitate the Afghan refugees living in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a representative delegation of the Committee for Solving the Problems of Afghan Refugees, said a press release issued from Watan Kor, the headquarters of the QWP. He said the Afghan refugees had been living in Pakistan for the last four decades, therefore, the government should provide them all facilities at the refugee camps.

Aftab Sherpao hoped the ongoing peace process would help restore stability to the war-torn country, asking the government to extend all possible help to the Afghan government for the purpose. He welcomed the prisoner swap under an agreement between the Afghan Taliban and the US, saying that it would help revive the confidence of the warring sides.

He said that his party wanted the resolution of all problems through talks. The peace in Pakistan was interlinked to the stability of Afghanistan, he added.

The QWP leader urged the government to cement ties with Afghanistan and respect its sovereignty. He urged the government to reopen all the trade routes with Afghanistan and facilitate the business community.

He asked the government to provide health facilities to the Afghan refugees suffering from the coronavirus. He said the government should ensure transparency in the provision of Rs12,000 to the deserving Afghan families.