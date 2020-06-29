Livestock workers begin spraying animals in Orakzai

ORAKZAI: Livestock department has started spraying animals to contain coronavirus in Orakzai district, officials said.

A total of nine teams have been constituted to spray cattle and the teams are deputed at entrance points to the district and cattle markets, Assistant Director Livestock Department Dr Khalid Younas told reporters. He said that all the staff have been handed sanitizers, masks and gloves and added that the general public should also observe the SOPs.