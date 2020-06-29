Petrol supply smoothens after price hike

LAHORE: Following abrupt increase in prices of petroleum products, the availability at filling stations has started improving.

Consequently, the petrol crisis started to ease virtually and the sale of petrol started at almost all petrol pumps. People have breathed a sigh of relief despite the fact that price of fuel has increased significantly. They were of the view that petrol crisis had intensified mainly due to bad governance. They added that strict action must be taken against companies responsible for not providing fuel. They maintained that no other company except PSO was supplying petrol to the filling stations due to which the crisis intensified.