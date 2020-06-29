close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
June 29, 2020

Balancing life, livelihood govt's prime focus: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa Sunday said balancing life and livelihood had been the prime focus since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

In a tweet, he said the key to fighting this pandemic had been to contain the disease through smart lockdowns and adherence to SOPs.

"Our nation adapted and showed remarkable improvement in wearing masks and keeping social distancing," he said.

