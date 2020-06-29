Esra felt proud when PM Imran praised ‘Ertugrul’

ISLAMABAD: Acclaimed actor all the way from Turkey, Esra Bilgiç has swayed over Pakistan with her portrayal as Halime Sultan in historical series Dirili : Ertugrul.

And as the 27-year-old beauty reaches new heights of popularity, the actor recently spoke about how she was taken aback after finding out about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives of running the series on the state-run PTV.

Talking to a Turkish English daily, Esra said: “When I saw the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Turkish news channels, saying that a successful project such as Ertugrul should be aired on their local channel.”

“I felt surprised and proud at the same time. If we didn’t have a pandemic upon us, I would have visited Pakistan several times by now,” she added.

She has previously expressed her desire of visiting Pakistan on her social media as well.