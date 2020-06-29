GDA’s Haji Munawwar Abbasi passes away

SUKKUR: Veteran politician and ex- provincial minister Haji Munawar Abbasi was laid to rest in Arab Peer graveyard in Larkana. Haji Munawar Abbasi reportedly died due Covid-19 in the South City Hospital, Karachi. Besides close family members, political leaders including Khalid Mahmood Soomro, Dr. Sohrab Serki, Safdar Abbasi attended the funeral.

Haji Munawar Abbasi, a Benazir Bhutto loyalist, was elected on PPP ticket four times from 1988 to 2008 and remained the minister for local government, population welfare and transport. After Benazir’s assassination, he moved away from the party under co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and later joined GDA. His legacy is being carried forward by his son Moazzam Abbasi, who on the GDA ticket defeated PPP’s Jameel Ahmed Soomro in a recent Larkana by-poll.