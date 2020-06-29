12 criminals arrested during police operation

SUKKUR: The Kashmore- Kandhkot Police have launched a massive operation against criminals during which 12 suspects were arrested and several of their hideouts destroyed.

SSP Syed Asad Raza told the media that as many as 20 hideouts of the criminals were destroyed and 12 suspects were taken into custody. He said that several people were kidnapped from Obaro and Shikarpur including Irfan Channo, Altaf and Rehamatullah Jiskani from Pano Aqil. He said a joint operation by Sukkur-Shikarpur- Kashmore-Kandhkot Police against the criminals was underway for the safe recovery of the kidnapped victims.