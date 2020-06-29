Agitation against police action in Obaro

SUKKUR: Police baton charged the supporters of PTI MPA Shahryar Shar in Ghotki when he reached the Obaro Taluka hospital for inquiring after his worker. The trouble started when PTI MPA Shahryar Shar reached the Obaro Taluka hospital for inquiring about Shabbir Shar injured in an alleged encounter with police in Obaro and the police stopped him at a gate of the hospital.

The workers accompanying PTI MPA Shahryar Shar got agitated over their leader being stopped and the police resorted to baton charge and tear gas to disperse them. Later, ASP Ghotki Dr Ayaz Khoso defused the situation by holding talks with the PTI MPA.

MPA Shar while talking to media alleged that Obaro Police had injured Shabbir Shar in a fake encounter who should have been taken to a court of law if he was wanted in any crime. He accused the PPP government leaders of being behind the incident as he was an opposition legislator who had criticized the provincial government. Meanwhile, police accused the PTI MPA of patronizing wanted criminals.