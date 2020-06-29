Impact UK organises training session on Covid-19 for Sindh Police

SUKKUR: The Impact, a UK based social welfare organization, has arranged a training session on Covid-19 for the Sindh Police personnel and their mental health in all 29 districts of the province.

The session was attended by Home department officials, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mehar, DIG Prison Kazi Nazir Ahmed and other officials of the Sindh Police from all 29 districts. The session was also attended by Sindh Mental Health Authority, Pakistan Psychiatrist Society and various hospitals from the province, while various hospitals and doctors from Punjab and Balochistan also attended the session.

The session had covered important mental health issues caused by the prevailing pandemic and discussed common myths about Covid-19. From a psychiatric perspective, relaxation techniques, meditation, clinging to inner strength, exercise and breathing techniques were suggested. It also emphasised on proper sleeping, maintaining hygiene and enhancing dietary intake would help boost mental and physical health. The session discussed the areas of misinformation becoming viral through social media and gave recommendations of the safety and security of frontline workers i.e. police, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and journalists. The audience also participated and highlighted issues regarding the precautionary measures for their protection while being exposed in public, especially in transportation, open areas and workplaces. Respectively, The Impact, UK, organised an online seminar on children during Covid-19 covering all children hospitals in Sindh, including NICH Karachi, Civil Hospital Karachi, LUMH Jamshoro, JIMS Jacobabad, CMC Larkana, GMMMC Sukkur, while Children Hospital Lahore, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, Nishtar Medical College Multan, DHQ Jhelum and Shifa International Islamabad also attended the seminar.