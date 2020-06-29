Iesco exempts areas under lockdown from loadshedding

Islamabad: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has exempted power feeders from any kind of load management where the smart lockdown is being observed. The Iesco Chief on Sunday directed to provide an uninterrupted power supply in all localities particularly in areas where smart lockdown is being observed.

The Power Division has been instructed that no loadshedding would be allowed in all areas under corona-related smart lockdown, even if a feeder or feeders in that area are high loss feeders. This has been done to ensure relief to the public. All control rooms in each Disco as well the central control room are closely monitoring and ensuring the immediate redressal of complaints. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Executive Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry said that there was no loadshedding in any area. But in some of areas we are observing ‘shutdowns’ only for maintenance working. “I have directed to cancel all kinds of shutdowns,” he said. He said that we are continuously monitoring power supply from Iesco Control Centre.

He also said that they have controlled power theft and line losses. “We are working day and night to provide an uninterrupted power supply to our consumers,” he added.