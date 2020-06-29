Report finds 51 cases of violence against maids

LAHORE: A total 51 cases of violence against domestic workers were identified and all the victims were girls, revealed a report issued by an NGO. Child domestic workers are silently abused, tortured and murdered inside the boundary walls, said the report issued by WISE on Sunday.

According to the report, a total of 51 cases of violence against domestic workers were identified during the period from January 2019 to May 2020. However, it can be assumed that in the wake of the invisible nature of the work and insufficient media coverage these numbers may be much higher. In all the 51 cases, the victims were girls as young as 7-year-old to 20-year-old.

It is sad to note that 65 per cent of the victims were under 15 years of age. Although new law "The Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019" strictly prohibits the employment of under-15 workers as domestic helpers, data speaks volumes in this regard about the lack of seriousness and apathy of the government towards true implementation of the law.