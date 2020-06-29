close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

Driver dies, another hurt as oil-tanker overturns in TT Singh

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: A driver of an oil tanker died while another sustained injuries when it overturned near Pirmahal Interchange on Sunday.

Reportedly, the oil tanker was on its way from Karachi when it overturned on the Motorway M-3 Lahore-Abdul Hakim Section. As a result, the tanker’s two drivers Moman Khan and Noor Muhammad, both residents of Lakki Marwat, were severely injured.

They were rushed to the DHQ hospital where Moman Khan succumbed to his injuries while the condition of Noor Muhammad was also stated to be critical. The Motorway and local police sealed the area to avoid spreading the fire due to leakage of petrol. It could have resulted in several fatalities. The traffic between Pirmahal and Rajana Interchanges on the Motorway remained blocked for several hours after the serious accident.

Latest News

More From Pakistan