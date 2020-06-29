Man, son shot dead over enmity

MALAKWAL: A man and his son were murdered over enmity at Pindi Dhotarran in Pahrrianwali police limits on Sunday. Ghulam Nabi and his son Sagheer were present in their home when the accused persons entered the house and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Ghulam Nabi and Sagheer died on the spot. The accused persons managed to escape from the scene. The motive behind the incident is said to be that the deceased had killed two people, including a woman, of the accused party in 2004. Pahrrianwali police have sent the dead bodies to a hospital.