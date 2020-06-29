close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

Petrol supply smoothens after price hike

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

LAHORE: Following abrupt increase in prices of petroleum products, the availability at filling stations has started improving.

Consequently, the petrol crisis started to ease virtually and the sale of petrol started at almost all petrol pumps. People have breathed a sigh of relief despite the fact that price of fuel has increased significantly.

They were of the view that petrol crisis had intensified mainly due to bad governance. They added that strict action must be taken against companies responsible for not providing fuel. They maintained that no other company except PSO was supplying petrol to the filling stations due to which the crisis intensified.

Latest News

More From Pakistan