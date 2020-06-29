Malawi´s new president calls for unity after disputed vote re-run

LILONGWE, Malawi: Malawi´s newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera vowed Sunday to maintain unity in the southern African country after quashing the incumbent´s bid for a second term in the re-run of a hotly contested election.

It was a dramatic twist of fortune for outgoing president Peter Mutharika, whose victory in a May 2019 ballot was overturned by the Constitutional Court over fraud allegations. Chakwera, a former evangelist preacher, was declared the winner of the election replay with almost 59 percent of the vote, according to results announced late Saturday.

Malawi is only the second sub-Saharan African country to have presidential poll results overturned in court, after Kenya in 2017. It is also the first time in the region that a vote re-run has led to the defeat of an incumbent leader, and the election was hailed by a number of African politicians. Chakwera said it was "an honour" to be president after taking his oath of office in the capital Lilongwe. "It is an honour forged in the furnace of your desire and your demand for change."

Addressing thousands of supporters in Lilongwe´s Freedom Square, 65-year-old Chakwera vowed to restore "faith in the possibility of having a government that serves" and "fights for you". He appealed to those who did not vote for him, saying: "Malawi is home to you too... so long as I am its president, you too will prosper." ´We have waited too long´ -

Chakwera leads Malawi´s oldest party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which previously ruled from 1964 to 1994 under Hastings Banda´s one-party rule. Some 6.8 million Malawians returned to the polls on Tuesday after the country´s top court found the first election had been marred by "grave" and "widespread irregularities" -- including the use of correction fluid to tamper with result sheets.