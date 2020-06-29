Chinese lawmakers discuss HK security law

BEIJING: China moved a step closer to passing a controversial law targeting dissent in Hong Kong after a top law-making committee discussed the bill on Sunday, state media reported.

The Communist Party leadership says the national security law is needed to end political unrest after the city was rocked by months of pro-democracy protests last year, but critics fear the law would smother the financial hub´s treasured freedoms. Delegates at a meeting of the National People's Congress Standing Committee reviewed the draft of the law at the committee's second meeting of the month on Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency said without giving details of the bill's latest contents. Sunday's discussion means the committee is expected to vote on and adopt the law -- which is being fast-tracked -- in the next few days.

China's parliament endorsed the planned legislation last month, sending the draft to the Standing Committee for discussion and revision.