Meghan, Harry win court case over Archewell project

LONDON: Following a number of legal battles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can finally breathe a sigh of relief for their new project, foreign media reported.

The name of their new non-profit venture Archewell had been facing quite some setbacks but that challenge seems to be behind them now.The couple’s charity had been opposed by Scott Kantro, New York healthcare bigwig’s rival charity looking to trademark the name Archecares.

While the Sussex pair could have faced humiliation of having to change the name after official announcements, the two were saved despite Kantro having filed for the name before the former royals.Kantro’s application was declared null after he failed to timely respond to the court’s request for additional information.According to an insider cited by the Daily Mail, “The name is a huge deal for Harry and Meghan. It would have been humiliating if they had to go back to the drawing board and come up with something different after announcing the name to the world.”