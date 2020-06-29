Families of missing persons seek govt help

Family members of missing persons belonging to the Shia sect on Sunday expressed grave concerns over the prolonged disappearance of their relatives and urged the government to ensure their release or production in court if they have violated any law.

They addressed a news conference under the banner of ‘Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons’ at the Karachi Press Club. The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen’s Allama Mubashir Hassan, the Imamia Student Organisation’s Ali Owais, religious scholar Allama Abbas Haider Abidi and the action committee’s Alamdar Hussain accompanied them.

They said the authorities concerned had released many detainees due to the COVID-19 emergency. “But they did not release a single Shia missing person even on the eve of Eid,” said a relative.

They also said victims of enforced disappearances also enjoy fundamental rights as human beings and as citizens of Pakistan. They recalled that they have been asking the authorities to produce these detainees in court if they have any formal charges filed against them.

They reiterated their demand to hand them over to their families immediately if they are not wanted by the law. They lamented that the families of the missing persons had also held a sit-in outside the residence of the country’s president, Dr Arif Alvi, in Karachi but to no avail.