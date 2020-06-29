Tributes paid to Nisar Siddiqui for contribution in education sector

Speakers at a condolence conference held via a webinar on Sunday paid rich tributes to Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, former vice chancellor of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Sukkur, for his contribution in the education sector.

A retired bureaucrat and educationist, Siddqui passed away on June 22 morning at the age of 76. The condolence conference was part of an ongoing series of literary and interactive video sessions during the coronavirus pandemic. Civil society activists Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan started the initiative.

Aijaz A Qureshi, an educationist and development professional, said Siddiqui under a special strategy brought the children of poor farmers in the higher education competitions and also ran the institution on the basis of merit and justice. “Today, the IBA Sukkur has become an international standard institution. He was a high-ranking officer of knowledge”.

Raja said Siddiqui being a bureaucrat, with his hard work, honesty, truthfulness and morality, made his life an ideal by working tirelessly in the education and development works. “It now calls the present officers to play a role to improve the declining quality of education and health,” he said.

According to him, the lesson learnt from Siddiqui’s life is that officers should not be the cause of public suffering but the voice and support of the people. “Siddiqui proved that one can do a lot if one wants”.

Academic Badar Kahro from Canada said Siddiqui brought about an educational revolution in Sindh, and popularised quality education through many experiments and put education in Sindh on the path of development. “His knowledge will continue to benefit the coming generations,” he said.

Renowned journalist Mahesh Kumar said Siddiqui was a silent servant of Sindh. Rukhsana Ali, a PhD student from Finland, said Sindh had lost a high-quality, resourceful and excellent educator.

Ujjan said that along with Siddiqui's innumerable services in the field of education, there was a lot of effort in the development projects of Sukkur city. “He was a miraculous and wide-eyed man. Now, the IBA Sukkur should have a competent head to maintain the quality”.

Dr Khushal Kalani, Manzoor Sethar, Saqib Sheikh, Noshin Ujjan, Prof Deedar Mirani, Zulfiqar Behan, Ghulam Qadir Chanio, Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, Abdullah Solangi, Haji Khan Bozdar, Sah Sheikh, Jameel Ahmed Sheikh, Anis Noor Memon, Nazir Sarohi, Amanullah Drigh, and Haq Nawaz Chandio were among who attended the webinar to pay homage to the

Siddiqui.