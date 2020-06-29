COVID-19 claims 26 more lives, infects another 2,179: CM Murad Ali Shah

More 26 patients lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,269, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday. He said the condition of 655 patients was critical, of whom 94 were on life support at various health facilities in the province.

“We have lost 26 more lives due to COVID-19 in the province in the last 24 hours. There are 655 patients whose condition is critical, while 94 of them are on life support at various health facilities in the province”, the chief minister said in his daily brief on COVID-19.

The CM said 2,179 new cases of COVID-19 emerged after testing 9,244 samples, constituting 23.5 per cent detection rate. So far, he said, 435,393 tests had been conducted, with 80,446 positive cases, which meant an 18.4 per cent detection ratio.

With new 26 deaths from COVID-19, he added, the death toll had hit 1,269, which constituted a 1.5 per cent death rate. He said 48 COVID-19 patients died on June 17 and more 49 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 died on the next day on June 18, which was the highest number of deaths so far. “We have controlled the death rate by spreading awareness among the people and trying to further reduce it,” he said.

The CM said that currently, 34,654 patients were under treatment, of whom 33,110 were in home isolation, 88 at isolation centres, and 1,456 at different hospitals. Murad said that at present, 655 patients were in critical condition, of whom 94 were on ventilators.

Recovery

Overnight, 1,079 patients recovered from COVID-19, the chief minister said. He said the number of patients recovered so far had reached 44,523, which constituted 55.5 per cent recovery rate. According to the CM, out of 2,179 new cases, 1,406 surfaced from six districts of Karachi. They include 555 cases from east, 358 from south, 171 from Korangi, 138 from central, 109 from west and 75 from Malir.

He said Sukkur had 86 new cases, Hyderabad 54, Ghotki 40, Khairpur 38, Jamshoro 26, Mirpurkhas 22, Thatta 19, Larkana 17, Sanghar 14, Naushehroferoze 12, Matiari 12, Shikarpur 12, Shaheed Benazirabad nine, Umerkot eight, Dadu seven, Kashmore and Tando Allahyar three each, and Badin, Kambar and Jacobabad one each.

The CM said laboratories established in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Gambat and Sehwan had also started conducting tests for a month. He said the LUMHS Hyderabad had a capacity of conducting 2,000 tests per day, the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Sehwan could conduct 100 tests, the CMC Larkana lab 100, the Gambat Institute 300, and the Ghulam Mohammad Maher Medical College in Sukkur 100 tests. “We have developed a capacity of conducting around 12,000 tests per day all over Sindh,” he said.