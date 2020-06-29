Two die in road accident

LAHORE :Two people were killed in a road accident in the Chung police area on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Khalid, 32, and Hameed, 40. The accident took place on Multan Road at Chung after an axle of a vehicle loaded with mangoes broke. The bodies were shifted to morgue.

buried: The Edhi Corona Task Force removed two bodies to graveyards in their native areas for burial on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Parveen Bibi, 90, a resident of Garden Town and Aslam Meo, 70, a resident of Harbanspura.