FBI wanted man among four robbers arrested

LAHORE:Model Town investigation police arrested four alleged robbers, one of them wanted by FBI. The accused were identified as Asghar, Waseem, Ramzan, and Umar. Doplhin Squad (418) caught two persons who were trying to withdraw money from an ATM in Bahria Town after hacking it. They were handed over to the FIA. One of them identified as Waqar Ghuman was wanted by FBI in a robbery and other heinous cases. The US police offered 30,000 US dollars bounty for information that would lead to his arrest.

Meanwhile, CIA Sadr police arrested a man, Imran, who was involved in murder of a head constable, Rana Ishfaq. Garden Town investigation police arrested two illicit arms carriers, Abid Ali and Naveed Khan and recovered 13 guns from their possession. Sherakot investigation police arrested four proclaimed offenders namely Rehman, Mubashar, Khawar and Zafar.