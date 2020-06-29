‘Changes in IHK to be disastrous’

Lahore:PTI MNA Dr Seemi Bokhari has called Narendar Modi a modern equivalent of Adolf Hitler and termed his Hindutva "Hindu reich" of the 21st century.

The PTI leader also questioned the silence of international community on the ongoing atrocities in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK). She said that new domicile law in Kashmir has opened way for demographic changes which will be disastrous for peace in the region.

She lambasted Indian parliamentarians, especially Congress Party, for acquiescence on the atrocities in Kashmir Valley. She was talking to the party delegations at her home on Sunday.

While commenting on China-India Ladakh Valley issue, she said Modi has lost several kilometres territory at the hands of Chinese forces. Modi is biggest hypocrite of modern Indian history. Self-proclaimed "strong man" is silent on Chinese advance in Galwan Valley, she said. She welcomed Joe Biden policy statement on Kashmir. She said that for the first time in 72 years, Kashmir became integral policy issue of the American presidential campaign which is Pakistan’s huge diplomatic success. She called upon United Nations Security Council to send military observer mission to Kashmir to document Indian atrocities and blatant violations of Shimla Accord and UN resolutions.

PTI MNA Dr Seemi Bokhari also praised the role of Pakistan in Afghan peace process. She said that Central Asia will soon become trading partner of Pakistan after successful implementation of the peace deal in Afghanistan. She added, instead of putting all eggs in Indian basket, the United States must devise balanced foreign policy in South Asia and stop seeing Pakistan from the perspective of Afghanistan only.