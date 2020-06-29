Joint efforts against drugs stressed

Rawalpindi:Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Muhammad Arif Malik has said campaign against drug abuse & illicit trafficking throughout the country is in full swing and with the assistance of all allied departments and civil society organizations all out efforts were being made to wipe out the menace of drugs from the society by carrying out effective and result-oriented measures.

Giving details of different activities in this regard, head of Anti-Narcotics said that drug demand reduction and awareness activities were arranged in different parts of the country particularly in major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.