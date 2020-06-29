Power outages in locked down areas irk Pindiites

Rawalpindi:The power loadshedding in areas currently under smart lockdown is creating problems for the people who seek immediate relief during ongoing harsh summer season.

“The power outages are causing a lot of problems especially when we are under lockdown and have to stay indoors to comply with the directives of the local administration,” said Abid Zia, a resident of Dhoke Kala Khan.

He said the electricity went off early Friday morning and then there was no power supply for the next six hours, adding “When the power supply was restored we were not able to switch on the air conditioner and other electrical appliances due to low voltage.”

The situation is quite similar in other areas like Dhoke Kashmirian where the residents are also facing power outages during ongoing smart lockdown imposed by the government.

Asif Kiyani, a resident of Dhoke Kashmirian, said there are a number of people who are in quarantine and they cannot come out of their rooms during power cuts round the clock. “This area is dubbed as one of the hotspots of coronavirus disease and there are people who are in quarantine so uninterrupted supply of electricity is necessary otherwise it will turn the situation from bad to worse,” he said.

The local shops and markets are closed in these areas but the residents are allowed to go to their workplaces. Most of the time, they stay indoors to help control the spread of coronavirus disease.

It is pertinent to mention here that the power loadshedding in those areas of Islamabad that are under smart lockdown has been reduced to a considerable level with an aim to provide maximum relief to the residents.

Wajid Abbasi, a resident of Sadiqabad, said they are facing power loadshedding especially during the peak hours when they have to get to their offices. “We often find no electricity when we get up early in the morning. Then we have to manage the routine work in the absence of electricity. There should be, at least, any schedule for power loadshedding so that we can be able to act accordingly.”