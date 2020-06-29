PML-N protest at PA today

LAHORE:The PML-N has decided to stage strong protest demonstration against the sudden whopping hike in the POL prices at Punjab Assembly (PA) on Monday (today).

The leaders of N-league have devised a strategy to register protest in and outside the assembly. Placards have also been prepared for the protest. The post-budget debate will also be held and names have been submitted for the discussion.

PML-N leader Sami Ullah Khan said they will also protest against the zero raise in salaries and pensions. PML-N will also take PPP on board for the protest. Sami Ullah said the policies of government are anti-poor and anti-worker and the PML-N will not tolerate it any further.